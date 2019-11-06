Animal Humane NM recaps Doggie Dash and introduces Pet of the Week

Doggie Dash, Animal Humane New Mexico’s largest fundraising event of the year, wrapped up over the weekend on November 3rd, and it was a huge success. If you missed it and still want to donate, donations are still open for a few more days to help reach their fundraising goal of $325,000.

As well as recapping the event, Fundraising Events & Merch Associate Manager Madison Beets, and Marketing Director at Animal Humane NM Karolyn Winge brought in this week’s Pet of the Week. Meet Piper, a sweet, 4-year-old Catahoula Cross. She was owner surrendered and is considered a medium-size dog, who is very calm and well mannered, who knows lots of tricks, but is a high energy dog at heart, and will require a home that will keep up with her and provide lots of mentally stimulating activities for her.

Founded in 1965, Animal Humane New Mexico is the state’s leading private 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal welfare organization serving more than 10,000 homeless and at-risk dogs & cats each year. They never euthanize based on age or length of stay and since 2010, have re-homed 100% of healthy pets in their care. They support every companion animal at Animal Humane with outstanding veterinary, social and emotional care, and love. As a private nonprofit shelter, they receive no city, state or federal funding; each dollar judiciously spent is earned or raised. They are nationally recognized as a top U.S. charity based on financial accountability, transparency, and administrative-to-program cost ratios.



