Send your loved ones authentic New Mexican flavors this holiday season with Nuevo Box

This holiday season, send your loved ones from out of state the gift of authentic New Mexico flavors. Co-Founder and Co-Owner of Nuevo, Jordan Smith, sat down to talk about her new subscription box.

Nuevo is a subscription box that sends New Mexican ingredients and food items all across the country. It can be sent as a one time gift, a 3-month gift or a subscription where you can choose to renew monthly or every 3 months. They also do corporate gifts where they co-brand to make the perfect gift for companies to hand out to customers or employees.

For the holiday season, they’re offering the holiday box. The box will include some traditional holiday foods in New Mexico. Must be ordered before December 15th to get the holiday box shipped before Christmas. All of their boxes are shipped on the same date, so they want to make sure they all get where they are going before Christmas!

