Travel back to the Great Depression with ‘The Trestle at Pope Lick Creek’

A coming of age story told against the backdrop of rural America during the Great Depression, “The Trestle at Pope Lick Creek,” presented by the CNM Theatre Department, is the haunting tale of Dalton Chance and Pace Creagan, teenagers living in a hopeless town in 1930s middle America. Actors Isaac Galarneau, who plays Dalton, and Anastacia MacArthur, who plays Pace, sit down to talk about what to expect, the process of the show, and how they put their own into their characters.

Dalton and Pace form an unlikely friendship as they attempt to run across the trestle of an oncoming train. This game unsurprisingly ends in tragedy, with one teenager dead and one in jail. Told through flashbacks, the play takes its audience on a journey of grief, young love, and poignant self-discovery.

Event Details:

When: Friday, November 8, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 15, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2:00 p.m.

Where : The Coal Avenue Theatre (CAT) is located at Main Campus on Coal Avenue between University Boulevard and Buena Vista.

