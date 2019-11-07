AARP sharing tips for preventing fraud

AARP New Mexico is the state face of AARP, a social mission organization that is charged with providing resources, information, and lobbying efforts to help people age 50 plus to live their best lives. AARP New Mexico State Director Buffie Saavedra sat down to give tips for preventing fraud and other resources.

During the holiday season, there’s an uptick in fraud and fraudulent activity. Fraudsters across the U.S. like to focus on the elderly. AARP focuses on education when it comes to fraud, to anything from hanging up the phone if you don’t know who they are or suspect that they are not who they say they are, to being aware.

There are volunteers across the state that go around, raising awareness of fraud. It’s a good opportunity for individuals to know what they are susceptible to, and how to reach the attorney general if they are concerned. It’s also learning how to be proactive and to be aware.

Like this: Like Loading...