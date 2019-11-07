Discussing joint pains with Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer

One out of every four adults reports having Arthritis. Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer is back in the New Mexico Living kitchen to discuss ways to control joint pain.
Foods to Avoid with Joint Pain
- Inflammatory foods
- Fried and processed foods
- Sugars and refined carbs
- Dairy products
- Alcohol and tobacco
- Salt and preservatives
- Vegetable oils
Food to Eat with Joint Pain
- Omega-3 Fatty Acids / Fish Oils
- Nuts and Seeds
- Cruciferous Vegetables
- Colorful Fruits
- Olive Oil
- Lentils and Beans
- Garlic and Root Vegetables
- Whole Grains
Things to do with Joint Pain
- It may help to use topical pain relievers or anti-inflammatory drugs
- Stay physically active and follow a fitness program focusing on moderate exercise and diet
- Stretch before exercising to maintain a good range of motion in your joints.
