Discussing joint pains with Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer

One out of every four adults reports having Arthritis. Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer is back in the New Mexico Living kitchen to discuss ways to control joint pain.

Foods to Avoid with Joint Pain

Inflammatory foods

Fried and processed foods

Sugars and refined carbs

Dairy products

Alcohol and tobacco

Salt and preservatives

Vegetable oils

Food to Eat with Joint Pain

Omega-3 Fatty Acids / Fish Oils

Nuts and Seeds

Cruciferous Vegetables

Colorful Fruits

Olive Oil

Lentils and Beans

Garlic and Root Vegetables

Whole Grains

Things to do with Joint Pain

It may help to use topical pain relievers or anti-inflammatory drugs

Stay physically active and follow a fitness program focusing on moderate exercise and diet

Stretch before exercising to maintain a good range of motion in your joints.

