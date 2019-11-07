November events at Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino

There’s no place like northern New Mexico for the fall, and there’s no place in northern New Mexico like Buffalo Thunder.

Peter Lovato stops by the Living studios to share a number of events spicing up the nights (and days) in November. The Margarita Festival has become a fan-favorite and takes place on November 16th.

The Santa Fe Rock, Gem & Mineral show returns to BTRC as well, bringing together some of the world’s most precious gems, stones and all things collectible from the world of geology. Events happen on November 23rd & 24th.

One of the evening’s most spectacular displays takes place on November 27th, just in time for Thanksgiving. The Lantern Launch North will ascend from the grounds of the Towa Golf Club, witnessing hundreds of Chinese paper lanterns taking to the skies.

And the month rounds out with a tribute to Americana rock-n-roller Bob Seger on November 29th.

