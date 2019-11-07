Seeking sponsors for YDI’s annual Giving Tree

YDI is a non-profit organization that has been in existence for nearly 50 years. YDI believes in partnering with families to help solve life problems. They do that by finding a better way, and they have accepting environments, diverse services, and proven results. Senior Executive Assistant Carmela Benavidez sat down to discuss more about the work they do, as well as the annual Giving Tree.

The Giving Tree is an annual holiday tradition for YDI. What happens is they get applications from different clients from YDI, anywhere from two-weeks-old up to their youth. They give them their wishes for Christmas, and they put them on ornaments and they take out trees to different sponsors throughout Albuquerque.

Wherever the trees are located, people can pick an ornament off of the tree and fulfill that wish. They can then drop off that gift to the same location they picked up the ornament, and YDI will go around and collect the gifts at the beginning of December, to give themselves time to deliver the gifts.

You have until December 6th to participate.

