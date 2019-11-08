A tribute to my dad for Veterans Day

Veterans Day is Monday, November 11th. It’s a day to honor and pay respects to all living veterans who have served our country. It gives Americans the opportunity to celebrate the bravery and sacrifice of all U.S. veterans.

For this week’s Local Guide, Sara Rose sat down with her father, Ron Hartman, who served in 1985 in Fort Polk, Louisiana.

A Brief History

Veterans Day, which was formally known as Armistice Day, was originally set as a U.S. legal holiday to honor the end of World War I, which officially took place on November 11, 1918.

In 1954, after having been through World War II and the Korean War, the 83rd U.S. Congress amended the Act of 1938 by taking out the word “Armistice” and replacing it with the word “Veterans.” With legislative approval on June 1, 1964, November 11 became a day to honor American veterans of all wars.

Here is a list of events that are happening around the state for Veterans Day.

Albuquerque

Barelas Neighborhood Honoring Veterans Sunday

The Barelas Neighborhood invites you to attend “Legacy of Honor,” a tribute to military veterans from the Barelas area and surrounding neighborhoods, Sunday, November 10, 11:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., at B. Ruppe Drugstore, 807 4th St. SW. There will be a blessing from Deacon Robert Vigil of Sacred Heart Church, live music, and honored guest speaker John Garcia, a Vietnam Veteran.

Veterans Day Ceremony at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial

The event takes place on November 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Mayor Tim Keller and Colonel David Miller who is the 377th Air Base Wing Commander will be ceremony guests at the free/family-friendly.

The festivities begin with a musical prelude by the Dukes of Albuquerque. Then team Kirtland Honor Guard and a New Mexico Veterans Color Guard will post the flags. Following that, Kirtland Airmen will conduct the Parade of State flags with assistance by cadets of the local Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps.

Location: 1100 Louisiana Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108

Rio Rancho

Rio Rancho Veterans Day Memorial Ceremony

Rio Rancho’s celebration of veterans will take place on Monday, November 11 at the Rio Rancho Veterans Monument Park, which is located at 950 Pinetree Road.

From 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. there will be informational booths, vendors and displays in the Esther Bone Memorial Library parking lot. Then, from 11 a.m. to noon, there will be a Veterans Day Memorial Ceremony at the park which is adjacent to the library.

The event is family-friendly and free to the public.

Los Lunas

Angel Fire

Ceremony at Vietnam Veterans Memorial, 34 Country Club Road, Monday, November 11 at 11 a.m.

Las Cruces

Veteran’s Day Parade

The parade will take place on Saturday, November 9 at 11 a.m.

Gallup

The parade will take place on Monday, November 11 at 11 a.m.

Deals and discounts for veterans and military personnel:

The ABQ BioPark is offering $1 admission to one facility for themselves and up to five accompanying family members on Monday, November 11.

The City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department is offering a 25% discount on green fees at City Golf Courses. The special will be available on Sunday, Nov. 10 and Monday, Nov. 11.

Explora is offering free admission to military veterans from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History in Albuquerque will be offering free admission to military veterans from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

