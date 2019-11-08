ABQ To Do is getting Cosmic and Blue this weekend

It’s the end of the workweek, and you need something to do this weekend. ABQ To Do covers highlights the best events happening over the weekend.

Over 35 million people on our blue planet have experienced the surprising and exciting show that is BLUE MAN GROUP. And now, the Blue Men return with a new touring show — BLUE MAN GROUP SPEECHLESS TOUR. If you like normal, think again — ‘cause SPEECHLESS is full of joy, art, music, and hilarious absurdity. Join us and experience a new blue.

Event Details

Tuesday, November 12, 7:30 PM

Wednesday, November 13, 7:30 PM

The Albuquerque Astronomical Society (TAAS) is sponsoring the fall Cosmic Carnival in collaboration with the City of Albuquerque Open Space Visitor Center. Interactive exhibits with Explora! Science Center, the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science, and other local organizations. Safe viewing of our nearest star, the Sun. And on the Back Patio: Telescope discovery and display. Portable Planetarium shows on the hour!

Taas Star Party: Saturday November 9

6:00pm – 9:00pm.

The Albuquerque Astronomical Society and the Open Space Visitor Center offer this astronomically fun event for kids of all ages.

On the patio: star and planet observations with telescopes from the Albuquerque Astronomical Society AND constellation tours of the heavens.

7:00 pm and at 8:00 pm in the Kiva Room: an educational lecture on astronomy will enlighten you about our night sky objects, including stars, constellations, and asterisms.

South Valley Visions: an exhibit of original outdoor paintings by the Plein Air Land-Scapers, a local professional artist group. Backyard Farming Series is extended one more week to offer a sheet mulching workshop.

Event details:

Both events at Gutierrez-Hubbell House, 6029 Isleta Blvd., SW.

Friday, Nov. 8 from 5-7 PM – Sat. Feb. 22

Sheet mulching, Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 AM to noon.

