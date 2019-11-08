Bringing back the magic with ‘Peter Pan’

It’s a Disney classic that brings out the child in all of us, and New Mexico Young Actors is bringing it live on the stage in the Duke City with “Peter Pan – A Musical Adventure.” Director Paul Bower and actor Thaniel Lentz, who stars as Peter Pan, sat down to discuss the production and where you can go watch.

Enjoy J. M. Barrie’s “boy who wouldn’t grow up” with all of your favorite characters—Wendy, Tinkerbell, Captain Hook, and Princess Tiger Lily—onstage as we fly away to Neverland and join Peter on his magical adventures. Released in 2016, this fresh adaptation by Craig Sodaro with music by Rockwell and Bogart will bring out the child in all of us.

Public Performances

Saturday, November 16, 2:00 PM

Sunday, November 17, 2:00 PM

$12/adults, $10/children ages 12 and under

Tickets for public performances available at KiMoTickets.com or by calling the KiMo box office at 505-768-3544.

Performances for School Groups

Tuesday, November 12, 10:00 AM

Wednesday, November 13, 10:00 AM

Thursday, November 14, 10:00 AM

Friday, November

$6 per person

Call NMYA at 505-821-8055 to make a school reservation.

Like this: Like Loading...