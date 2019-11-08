Creating the fairytale experience with the Beautiful Woman Project

Rosetta, of Rosetta Ann Photography, strives to provide women with an “experience”, and not just a photo session. She hopes that women will walk away from their time in front of her camera, feeling beautiful, valuable, and with a sense of true identity.

She works with each client to create a truly unique and tailored experience just for them! Rosetta specializes in giving women a “fairytale experience”

You will have a creative consultation as the first step in booking with her, and this is a time prior to the session date, where you will collaborate together and start to create the concept, and details of the session itself. Based off of that first meeting, Rosetta will then prepare your custom gown and any possible accessories. On the day of the session, she will prepare a beautiful platter of delicacies and champagne for you to enjoy, while professional hair and makeup are done for you.

She has invested hundreds of hours of learning how to help her clients feel comfortable in front of the camera, and even more so, making sure they look fabulous!

Rosetta recently collaborated with friend and fellow creative, Jerrica Nicole, of Jerrica Nicole Designs. On this recent session together, Rosetta made the exquisite gown and tiara, while Jerrica made the incredible feather lace earrings.

The two of them state that they both have the heart to see all women walking in their full potential, knowing they are valuable and beautiful!

For more information on how you can book one of these incredible and tailored fairy tale experiences for yourself, just head over to her website.

You can visit Jerrica Nicole and her one of a kind jewelry at:

2500 Central Ave SW Suite AS3, Albuquerque, NM 87104, located in the El Vado Motel shops.

Lavender Days Styling is responsible for the gorgeous hair updo for this experience. You can book with her at seriah.getty@gmail.com

She is also on Facebook and Instagram under Lavender Days Styling.

