This crockpot pumpkin pecan cake can save oven space

We all know that oven space comes at a premium during holiday cooking. Why not put your crockpot to work making a delicious dessert?
Slow Cooker Pumpkin Pecan Cake from Nancy Parent
Tools Needed
- Slow Cooker/crockpot (5 qt)
- Mixer
- Whisk (or fork)
- Cooking spray
- Spatula
- Foil
Ingredients :
- 1 cup (room temperature) butter ( 2 sticks)
- 1 ¼ cups granulated sugar
- 4 large eggs
- 2 cups all purpose flour
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice OR 1 tsp cinnamon
- ½ tsp salt (can eliminate if using salted butter)
- 1 can (15 oz) pumpkin
- ½ c caramel sundae syrup
- ½ cup chopped pecans
Directions
- Line the slow cooker with heavy duty foil long enough to extend over the sides by several inches.
- Spray the foil with the cooking spray.
- In a large bowl cream; butter and sugar until light and fluffy.
- Add eggs – 1 at a time and beating well after each
- In a separate bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and spice (also, salt if you are using it).
- Add 1/3 of this dry mixture to the creamed butter and sugar, combine. Add half of the pumpkin, combine. Add another 1/3 of the dry mixture, combine. Add the remaining pumpkin, combine. Add the remaining dry mixture and combine.
- Pour batter on to the foil in the slow cooker. Use a spatula to level the batter.
- Cook covered on high for a total of 2 hours, HOWEVER, after one our turn the insert with the batter one half turn to avoid scorching.
- At the 2 hour mark, insert a toothpick into the center of the cake. If it comes out clean, the cake is done. If some of the cake sticks to the toothpick, give it a few more minutes.
- After you have determined that the cake is done, turn the slow cooker off and remove the cover. Let it stand for 10 minutes.
- Holding the edges of the foil, carefully lift the cake out of the cooker and invert it on to a serving plate. Drizzle the caramel syrup over the cake and sprinkle the pecan pieces on top. Serve warm.
Source: WWLP
