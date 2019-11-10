This crockpot pumpkin pecan cake can save oven space

We all know that oven space comes at a premium during holiday cooking. Why not put your crockpot to work making a delicious dessert?

Slow Cooker Pumpkin Pecan Cake from Nancy Parent

Tools Needed

Slow Cooker/crockpot (5 qt)

Mixer

Whisk (or fork)

Cooking spray

Spatula

Foil

Ingredients :

1 cup (room temperature) butter ( 2 sticks)

1 ¼ cups granulated sugar

4 large eggs

2 cups all purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp pumpkin pie spice OR 1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp salt (can eliminate if using salted butter)

1 can (15 oz) pumpkin

½ c caramel sundae syrup

½ cup chopped pecans

Directions

Line the slow cooker with heavy duty foil long enough to extend over the sides by several inches. Spray the foil with the cooking spray. In a large bowl cream; butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs – 1 at a time and beating well after each In a separate bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and spice (also, salt if you are using it). Add 1/3 of this dry mixture to the creamed butter and sugar, combine. Add half of the pumpkin, combine. Add another 1/3 of the dry mixture, combine. Add the remaining pumpkin, combine. Add the remaining dry mixture and combine. Pour batter on to the foil in the slow cooker. Use a spatula to level the batter. Cook covered on high for a total of 2 hours, HOWEVER, after one our turn the insert with the batter one half turn to avoid scorching. At the 2 hour mark, insert a toothpick into the center of the cake. If it comes out clean, the cake is done. If some of the cake sticks to the toothpick, give it a few more minutes. After you have determined that the cake is done, turn the slow cooker off and remove the cover. Let it stand for 10 minutes. Holding the edges of the foil, carefully lift the cake out of the cooker and invert it on to a serving plate. Drizzle the caramel syrup over the cake and sprinkle the pecan pieces on top. Serve warm.

Source: WWLP

