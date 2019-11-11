Bringing the 1988 film on stage with ‘Heathers: the Musical’

The Department of Theatre and Dance at the University of New Mexico is proud to present “Heathers: the Musical.” Performers, Samantha Vessel, Melanie Alderette, and Andy Gustke sat down to discuss the play and how it starts a conversation with some of the show’s more mature themes.

“Heathers: The Musical” is a rock musical with music, lyrics, and book by Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy, based on the 1988 film of the same name written by Daniel Waters. After a sold-out Los Angeles tryout, the show moved Off-Broadway in 2014. After the run in 2014, the show had an Off-West End run in 2018 and then transferred to the West End in 2018 for a limited engagement.

While it is a high-energy black comedy, the show opens conversations about dark issues, including bullying, teen suicide, sexual assault, and violence in schools. Directed by acclaimed playwright and director Gregory S. Moss and featuring a talented cast of young artists in the University of New Mexico’s theatre program, Heathers the Musical is a perfect night of theatre for these cold November nights!

Event Details

Last weekend of the show

November 14th-17th

The Department of Theatre and Dance at the University of New Mexico presents dynamic performances featuring the work of our talented students and world-class faculty in the art of performance and design. The theatre program at UNM integrates a dynamic liberal arts education with rigorous practical training. Theatre is seen as an extension of the humanities, a mode of critical inquiry and creative expression. The program emphasizes interdisciplinarity, collaborative creation, and community engagement

