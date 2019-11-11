Giving thanks with the New Mexico Lottery

New Mexico Lottery has raised more than $830 Million for New Mexico education through Lottery ticket sales. Thanks to players, more than 122,000 New Mexicans have received a Legislative Lottery Scholarship. Director of Advertising and Marketing, Wendy Ahlm, sat down to discuss all the good they have done, as well as some fun ideas for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Need some fun ideas this Thanksgiving? Try some fun crafts with the New Mexico Lottery scratchers. Make a nameplate for your dinner guests.

A fun idea might also be to hide a scratcher underneath the plate. Of course have your guests check under their plate before they eat their food.

My Rewards Christmas Cash prize bucket entries

November 1-30, 2019

Drawing for prizes will take place on December 5, 2019

Bucket 1: $2,500 Christmas Cash

Deck the halls and light the Christmas tree! All you want for Christmas is GREEN. Five lucky players will win $2,500.

Bucket 2: Wireless Headphones

Listen to Christmas music or tune out the family. This prize would make a great gift for yourself or someone else.

Bucket 3: $100 Stocking Stuffer

Use it as a stocking stuffer or spend it yourself, this prize is sure to be received with joy!

