Stand up against lung cancer with LUNG FORCE

Lovelace Health System is the LUNG FORCE presenting Sponsor this year. Chief Medical Officer for Lovelace Health System, Dr. Vesta Sandoval and lung cancer survivor, Millie Wilson, sat down to talk about the event, and Millie’s story.

LUNG FORCE is a nationwide initiative led by the American Lung Association to unite women and men to stand together against lung cancer and other lung diseases.

Event details

The Albuquerque LUNG FORCE Walk will take place on Saturday, November 16, at Hoffmantown Church, walking around the Albuquerque Academy Walking trail. Visit their website to learn more and register.

Get involved today by forming a team with your friends and family or registering as an individual. If you don’t live in the area or have trouble walking, you can join by participating virtually.

