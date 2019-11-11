The threat of wildfires exists year-round, however, this time of year conditions are ripe for major blazes and that can spell trouble for homeowners and renters who live in or near fire-prone areas. Roy Wright, President, and CEO of IBHS, and Kelly Campbell, Department Vice President for the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA), shared some tips on preparing your property for wildfires and what you can do to protect your assets if one were to occur.

The last two years have brought the most destructive fire seasons on record. As we approach the one year anniversary of the Camp Fire in Paradise, CA, it’s important to remember fires pose a significant threat to lives and property in almost every state in the nation with nearly 19 million acres burned in the past two years.

In many areas, it’s not a question of if there will be wildfires, but when. CoreLogic reports that 1.7 million residential homes face an extreme or high risk of wildfires in western states. Everyone should take action now to be prepared before the embers fly.

This tour will be coming to you from the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety (IBHS) state of the art research and test facility in South Carolina. Severe weather conditions like airborne embers from wildfires, extremely high wind, and rain can be simulated and researched from this controlled environment, as well as mitigation techniques against such events.

