Macy’s hosts series of holiday events

‘Tis the season for silver and gold, bright colored lights and festivities galore. Macy’s wants to ensure your season is merry and bright with a series of holiday events.

Thursday, November 14th, they’ll be hosting their Swanky Sweater Soiree. Forget those ugly sweater parties and spice up the night with an event that will get you ready for your own parties this season. Mixologists will be on-hand to share secrets of their holiday spirits -and not the kind Charles Dickens had in mind.

Speaking of Christmas classics, Macy’s is partnering with the Albuquerque Little Theater with their production of Miracle on 34th Street. On November 30th, the cast of the show will be at Macy’s for a meet-and-greet for a chance to talk to customers and talk about the performance. They’ll be stationed at the Belief Station, where Macy’s is raising funds for Make a Wish.

Miracle on 34th Street will be performing from December 6-24th, 2019 at Albuquerque Little Theatre, 224 San Pasquale Ave. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87104.

