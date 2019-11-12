Providing services to the mental health crisis

The Bernalillo County Behavioral Health Initiative represents a significant step forward in local efforts toward addressing and preventing the mental health, substance abuse, addiction, and homelessness crisis in Albuquerque/Bernalillo County and the middle Rio Grande region of New Mexico.

To improve behavioral health outcomes in Bernalillo County through innovative, cohesive and measurable programs, treatment services and supports aimed at preventing the incidence of crisis and substance use disorder. The three divisions of the Department of Behavioral Health Services are Behavioral Health, Substance Abuse, and Driving While Intoxicated.

Like this: Like Loading...