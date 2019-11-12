Raising awareness during National Diabetes Awareness Month with JDRF

JDRF is the leading global organization currently working to treat, prevent, and ultimately, cure type one diabetes (T1D). November is National Diabetes Awareness Month (NDAM) and JDRF is dedicated to helping the T1D community.

The local New Mexico Chapter is excited to announce their new event schedule for 2020, as well as share some of the recent advocacy achievements from our Children’s Congress Delegate. JDRF Development Coordinator Janna Harrison and Children’s Congress Delegate Katie Bone sat down and talked more about what to expect.

This year, the JDRF New Mexico Chapter will be recognizing their T1D Champions throughout the month, and celebrating on November 14th with the community.

Children’s Congress Delegate, Katie Bone, when to DC in July to advocate and talk to legislators about renewing the Special Diabetes Program (SDP) which provides funding for important, and life-changing, research for those living with diabetes. The SDP program was recently temporarily renewed for funding.

Upcoming events

NDAM Event

November 14th, 2019

Cornhole for a Cure

January 18th, 2020

One Walk

April 18th, 2020

