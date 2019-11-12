Take a journey with Alice in ‘Alice, an adventure of wonder and wondering’

Keshet Dance & Center for the Arts presents a new twist on the beloved story by Lewis Carroll. Take a journey with Alice to discover “anything is possible…anything can be” with Alice, an adventure of wonder and wondering. The show combines professional and community dancers aged 19-109, in a performance conceived and choreographed by Keshet’s Founder and Artistic Director, Shira Greenberg.

In 2016, Keshet produced the 20th Annual and final run of Shira Greenberg’s Nutcracker on the Rocks, an iconic rock n’ roll re-telling of the Nutcracker story. Like Nutcracker on the Rocks, Keshet’s new production combines dancers of all ages and abilities. “We are excited about this new adventure with our community, exploring our own ‘wonder and wondering’ through the eyes of Alice,” Greenberg said.

“Keshet’s Alice draws inspiration from the Alice in Wonderland story and characters, but our interpretation is only loosely based on Lewis Carroll’s work, and instead we experience Alice through a Keshet lens of self-discovery and new possibilities, embodying and embracing Keshet’s mission of unlimited possibilities.”

This is a show for all ages. With classic rock and jazz influencing, a magical dance performance that will leave you in wonder. The fall production is the third and final year to see Alice, an adventure of wonder and wondering.

Event Details

Friday, November 15th @ 7 pm

Saturday, November 16th @ 2 pm* and 7 pm

Sunday, November 17th @ 2 pm



Friday, November 22nd @ 7 pm

Saturday, November 23rd @ 2 pm* and @ 7 pm

Sunday, November 24th @ 2 pm

* Sensory-friendly performances, also a great option for families with small children

Tickets at Keshetarts.org or call the Box Office

(505) 277-8583

