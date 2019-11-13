Animal Humane New Mexico continues Dash fundraising

Animal Humane New Mexico recently finished up with their largest fundraiser of the year, The Doggie Dash and Dawdle. Proceeds from the event benefited the cats and dogs in Animal Humane’s loving care and their community programs. Even though the event is over, you can still donate to this great cause.

If you are looking for a new furry friend to add to your family, Animal Humane NM is the place to be! Every pet adopted from Animal Humane New Mexico has been spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, health checked and loved.

The main campus sits on 6.2 acres, complete with dog and cat housing areas, plus an additional Westside location for adoption. There is also a donor subsidized veterinarian clinic on-site, plus the Animal Humane Thrift shop, located at 4646 Menaul Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110.

