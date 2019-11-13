Local author shows unlikely cities that are changing the way we eat in new book

Mark Winne is Senior Advisor to the Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future and writes, trains, and speaks about the food system. He has held leadership positions with several nonprofit food organizations and food policy councils.

Winne sat down and discussed his new book Food Town USA: Seven Unlikely Cities That are Changing the Way We Eat.

In the book, Winne invites readers on a tour of America’s most surprising—and inspiring—destinations in food. Through his travels from Portland, Maine to Sitka, Alaska, and many places in-between, he interviews brewmasters and city council members, farmers and philanthropists, tours start-up incubators and homeless shelters, and more. Throughout, Winne highlights how healthy, sustainable food is changing communities and revitalizing towns across the country that have been impacted by inequity, obesity, and the opioid epidemic.

You can come out and meet Mark Winne Thursday, November 14th at 6 PM at Collected Works in Santa Fe.

