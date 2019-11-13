Taking care of our four-legged friends with Bernalillo County Animal Care Services

We love our four-legged friends and want the best for them, and that’s what Animal Care Services strives to do. Animal Care Services Director Misha Goodman sat down to discuss their new facility and the work they are doing in our state.

The Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center opened at 3001 Second Street SW in January of 2019. The new animal care and resource center is a 17,143 square foot facility and includes space for approximately 120 dogs and approximately 70 cats, as well as space for large animals, small mammals, birds, and reptiles.

Bernalillo County Animal Care Services provides services that include:

State of the art facility for housing domestic animals and livestock

Animal Protection through their enforcement section

Animal Adoption

Animal Permits

Animal Reclaim to owner

Low-Cost Vaccination and Microchipping

Low-Cost Spay and Neuter Program for Bernalillo unincorporated Residence

Resources for pet owners

Licensing

Facility hours

Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00am to 5:30pm, with animal viewing and adoptions from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.

