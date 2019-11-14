Get Scrooged with ‘A Christmas Carol’

Need a little more “Bah! Humbug” in your life? Don’t worry, Landmark Musicals have your back. For this holiday season, they are proud to present A Christmas Carol. Production Designer Dahl Delu and lead actor, who plays Scrooge himself, Erick Seelinger, spoke more about the production and where you can go see it.

The show is a spectacular adaptation of Charles Dickens’ best-known story. It has music by Alan Mencken (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin) and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime). Ebenezer Scrooge is a nasty old man who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comforts of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug” Scrooge summarizes his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he is forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts on Christmas Eve lead him through his Past, Present, and Future. A Christmas Carol is a spiritually renewing holiday how for the entire family.

Event details

November 23 – December 8

Friday and Saturday evenings are at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees are at 2:00 pm.

Rodey Theatre on the UNM Campus down the hall from Popejoy.

Tickets can be purchased through www.unmtickets.com and 505 925-5858.

Landmark Musicals is restoring to the stage the magical work of the giants of musical theater—Oscar Hammerstein, Jerome Kern, Richard Rodgers, Lorenz Hart, Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, George and Ira Gershwin, Frank Loesser, Jerry Herman, Kander and Ebb, and many more.

The musicals Landmark presents aren’t ordinary. They are classics that have met the test of time. And the quality of the productions will approach the quality of the musicals themselves.

They offer sharply reduced ticket prices to students so that they may experience the golden age of musical theater.

But most of all, they hope their audiences take pleasure in what they do and keep coming back for more. No other theater company in New Mexico takes as its charge the rethinking, restoration, and revitalization of the greatest musicals Broadway has to offer.

