It’s Police vs Fire for the Guardian Games benefiting Special Olympics

Albuquerque Police Department and Albuquerque Fire Rescue will host the inaugural Law Enforcement Torch Run “Guardian Games for Special Olympics” presented by Mark’s CASA. Albuquerque Fire Rescue Luitenant Tom Ruiz, Albuquerque Police Department Commander Paul Szych, and Special Olympics Athlete Martin Wiggins sat down to discuss the event.

These Guardian Games team up our local business community members alongside local public safety officers and Special Olympics athletes for a series of Unified Competitions on day one, followed by a Battle of the Badges on day two where fans watch and cheer on their local law enforcement agencies.

Event details

Saturday, November 16th

The unified games will start at 10:00 am. Teams made up of a Special Olympics Athlete, public safety officer, and local business professionals will battle through a series of events which include a soccer kick, football toss, superhero obstacle course, Beat Shazam and a dance-off.

Sunday, November 17th

Community 5K Run/1K Fun Walk starts at 10:00 am at Civic Plaza.

Packet pick up will be on Friday, November 15th at Sports Systems, 6915 Montgomery Blvd NE from 2 pm-6 pm.

Immediately after the run/walk, APD and AFR will compete in a “Battle of the Badges”. Stay and cheer both agencies on.

