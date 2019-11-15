ABQ to Do highlights events to do over the weekend

The weekend is finally here, which means ABQ to Do stopped by to highlight some of the events that are happening.

Return of the Sandhill Cranes Celebration: Saturday, November 16th. 9 AM – 5 PM

The Open Space Visitor Center (OSVC) invites you to help them welcome the Sandhill cranes back to their winter habitat along the Middle Rio Grande river valley with this annual family-friendly event. Twenty one acres of agricultural land are the backdrop of this unique facility that includes an art gallery, interpretive exhibits, and a wildlife preserve. This event features presentations, children’s activities, viewing scopes, crafts, workshops, and more!

Scheduled activities include:

Viewing scopes on the back patio

In the Open Space Gallery: The Crane’s Oasis, Abstracting the Crane and Its Habitat, the art of P. K. Williams

Book of Cranes Book Exhibit. Celebrate the annual migration of Sandhill Cranes to New Mexico’s Rio Grande Valley.

Presentations on crane ecology, migration, behavior, and more!

Call 897-8831 for more details.

An Adobe Christmas Carol: Friday, November 22 – Sunday, December 22 at The Adobe Theater

In this adaptation of Dickens’ classic tale, a group of homeless people breaks into an abandoned theater on Christmas Eve to escape the cold. Looking around in hopes of finding some food or perhaps an old costume for warmth, one of them comes across a copy of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. To take their minds off the cold and their dreary circumstances they decide to “act out” the story. Using things they find lying about the stage (an old door becomes Scrooge’s bed set upon some milk crates and the same door set on garbage cans becomes the Cratchit’s Christmas dinner table) they set about to tell this story.

BernCo upcoming events: Pickleball, Senior Tai Chi, Zumba, adult, and youth open gym basketball, scrapbook making and ukulele classes, all going on at a Bernalillo County Community Center near you. Go to bernco.gov and scroll down to the upcoming events calendar. Weekly Sunday Family Fun Days at Bachechi Open Space too. BernCo has seven community centers located throughout the county. There is literally, something going on every day in all of them!

