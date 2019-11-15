Accordions, Chines acrobats, and denim and diamonds at Inn of the Mountain Gods

The Inn of the Mountain Gods is New Mexico’s premier resort-casino and the only AAA four-diamond rated resort in southern New Mexico. Director of Marketing Sarah Kazhe-Kirgan sat down and discussed all of the events coming to the resort for the rest of the year.

Upcoming Events

Saturday, November 30

The “King of the Accordion” Ramon Ayala is returning to Inn of the Mountain Gods.

Saturday, December 7

The Chinese Acrobats of Hebei will be entertaining guests with their must-see production that combines Chinese traditions and incredible acrobatics.

Tuesday, December 31

Kicking off 2020 in style with the Denim and Diamonds New Year’s Eve Party.

Situated high in the picturesque mountains of Mescalero, New Mexico just outside of Ruidoso, the Inn is set in the cool, tall pines of the Sacramento Mountains where visitors enjoy the clean, crisp air, breathtaking scenery, exciting entertainment and the best casino action in the Southwest. From the welcoming design of its 273 luxury rooms and suites, numerous dining options, luxury spa and 45,000 square feet of action-packed gaming, Inn of the Mountain Gods has it all. Add to that a championship golf course named one of the top courses in the country by Golf Digest and Golf Week Magazine, New Mexico’s first William Hill powered sportsbook and the country’s southernmost continually operating ski area, Ski Apache, offering the best warm-weather powder skiing in the world with 55 runs served by 11 lifts and New Mexico’s only eight-passenger Gondola, the Inn offers guests something for every season.

