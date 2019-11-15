Helping local small businesses with Law 4 Small Business

Looking out for the needs of small business owners. That is what the Law 4 Small Business dedicated to doing. Human Resource Advisor Vanesa Lewinger discussed employee classification in small businesses.

Vanesa is a Human Resources Advisor for the law firm and she helps business owners when HR issues that arise. Examples of some of these issues are Policy and Procedure Handbooks (creating or updating), Dealing with Toxic Employees, Employee Files, I-9 Audits, EEOC Complaints.

Law 4 Small Business offers a suite of products they sell: HR 4 SB or Human Resources 4 Small Business.

Employee classification is an important issue currently in New Mexico as the Governor’s Office has made ensuring that New Mexico employees are being paid properly a priority. Vanesa shared important information to help New Mexican business owners stay out of trouble!

Law 4 Small Business is a law firm dedicated to the needs of the small business owner. They’re all about helping small businesses navigate and avoid difficult problems. Their focus is also on helping new entrepreneurs get new businesses off the ground and assisting existing businesses in remaining safe and protected as they grow. They work through the hard stuff in small businesses so you can get back to doing business you love.

Albuquerque, New Mexico is the home of our corporate office; residing in the heart of the New Mexico Technology Corridor in downtown Albuquerque at the New Mexico Bank & Trust Building. Many small business owners find New Mexico to be start-up friendly and make it the chosen home for their start-ups and small businesses, especially those focused on technology. The principal and founder, Larry Donahue, as well as eight other lawyers with various legal backgrounds and specialty practice areas, operate out of L4SB Albuquerque.

Like this: Like Loading...