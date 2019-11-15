Taco Cabana offers hot soups for the chilly season

Taco Cabana stopped by the New Mexico Living kitchen to make some of the best Mexican style food that you could get quick if you’re in a hurry. Ed Rodriquez with Taco Cabana highlighted some of their signature dishes.

As the weather is getting colder, you can always stop by Taco Cabana for their famous green chile stew, their award-winning posole, and their genuine Menudo. They’re available throughout the year, but they are the perfect thing to have during the cold holiday season.

On top of highlighting their signature soups, they showed how they make their homemade savory tortilla soup.

Ingredients used: diced chicken, chicken paste, water, fresh diced tomatoes, tomato puree, cilantro, onions, spices, chicken paste, cumin, garlic, pepper, and salt.

Add the chicken in pan

Then add the water, enough cover the entire chicken

Then add the chicken paste to enhance the flavor

Then add cumin, garlic, pepper for spice, and salt to bring in all flavors together

Add diced onions

Fresh diced tomatoes

Bring to boil

Then add tomato puree to give the flavor

In celebration of their 25th anniversary, they offer $2 mango, strawberry, and lime margaritas.

Need it delivered? Now you can with GrubHub.

Like this: Like Loading...