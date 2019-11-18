Come see what St. Therese Catholic School has to offer with their open house

St. Therese Catholic School is a small Catholic school in the north valley. They have a Pre-school through 8th-grade program. They are STEM-based, with all of the core classes plus Spanish, Music, PE, Art and Computer Science. Their students are learning coding, programming, they are designing and printing using the 3D printers, and building and programming robots! They have been fostering faith, service, and learning since 1947.

St. Therese Catholic School would like people to come out and see what they have to offer. On Tuesday they will be giving tours of the school and answering questions.

Seats will fill up quickly for 2020-2021. Now is the time to visit schools and find the best fit for your family. They do have a few seats available for this school year.

For more information please call 344-4479.

Event details

November 19th, 2019

Open House

January 30, 2020

Open House and registration for 2020-2021

Like this: Like Loading...