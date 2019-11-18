High Tea and Fashion Show to raise money for homeless programs

Pennies for the Homeless is increasing awareness of the homeless crisis in New Mexico. They raise funds for homeless programs in Albuquerque, and other communities throughout the state of New Mexico. Board of Directors Member Dale Alverson and Director and Found Joseph Saavedra sat down and discussed the history of the organization, as well as an upcoming fashion show.

This year is the 20th anniversary of the High Tea and Fashion Show, a unique celebration to help improve the quality of lives for the homeless around us and through our community outreach and funding programs that provide food, shelter, and healthcare and the hope for a better future.

Event details

November 24, 2019, at the Hotel Albuquerque.

Schedule

– An avenue of vendors’ booths filled with goodies, from fashions of all shapes, forms, and colors, candles and salsa, gobs of jewelry, paintings, an assortment of fine teas, and even prickly pear jam! 11:45 AM Meet & Greet Rodrigo Bunton Navarrete

12:00 PM Doors Open

12:30 PM Show Begins

