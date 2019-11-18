Serving up fresh vegetarian comfort meals with The Acre

Albuquerque’s acclaimed vegetarian restaurant, The Acre, dishes up local, seasonal, “Comfort Vegetarian”– fresh, hearty, scratch cooking to satisfy even the most devoted carnivore. From their award-winning veggie burger to their desserts, The Acre makes plant-based eating accessible and delicious for everyone.

On November 21st at 6:30 PM, Chef Shawn Weed of The Acre and Sommelier Gabriel Ballantine of National Distributing Company join forces to bring you a 12-course Harvest Wine Dinner. This farm-to-table tour de force features plant-based seasonal cuisine paired with artisan beverages and the ethically and sustainably produced wines from California’s acclaimed St. Francis Winery. Only 24 tickets will be sold to this exclusive culinary event! Secure your seats today!

Need something for this Thanksgiving? The Acre has their own Thanksgiving take-home meals. Whether you’re celebrating potluck-style, have one plant-based guest to accommodate, or are hosting the whole family, The Acre’s prepared meals mean more celebrating and less work.

Montgomery & Wyoming

Open every day

Brunch & Lunch

10 am – 3 pm

Dinner

3 pm – 9 pm

