Spreading some holiday joy with Toys for Tots

The holiday season is approaching fast, and it’s a time for giving back. Toys for Tots is helping to deliver hope and joy to the less fortunate children in the community.

The mission of the program is to collect new, and unwrapped toys during October, November, and December of each year and to distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to children in need. Last year, 25,480 toys were distributed to 5,091 children locally.

Toys for Tots has a list of local toy drop-off sites listed on their website. You can also make a monetary donation to the campaign online.

On Tuesday night, the Toys for Tots campaign will be partnering with the Albuquerque Police Department to pick up any donations. Call the phone bank at 505-768-2299 to make a donation.

Like this: Like Loading...