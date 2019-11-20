Abby is Animal Humane New Mexico’s Pet of the Week

Have you been thinking about adopting a four-legged friend? Animal Humane New Mexico has you covered.

Meet Abby, our Pet of the Week. She is a sweet, 2-year-old Boxer Cross Pit mix. She loves to sniff around, and spend her mornings working on her leash-walking skills with you while you two sniff around the neighborhood. She’s looking for a person who wants to spend time with her and show her what it means to be loved and cared for. Come and meet her and see if you’re a good match!

Also, if you haven’t yet, there is also time to still donate to Doggie Dash & Dawdle to help Animal Humane New Mexico reach their fundraising goal of $325,000!

Founded in 1965, Animal Humane New Mexico is the state’s leading private nonprofit animal welfare organization serving more than 10,000 homeless and at-risk dogs and cats each year.

Like this: Like Loading...