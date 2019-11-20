Feed NM Kids this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, but not everyone is going to have a full meal on the table. Feed NM Kids‘ mission is to change that. This Thanksgiving, they’re providing families with pre-cooked, nutritional Thanksgiving meals so they don’t have to worry about cooking. Bags will be distributed to kids through the APS school system.

Did you know New Mexico ranks first in our nation for childhood hunger? Nationwide, one in six children experiences food insecurity, meaning they do not know where their next meal is coming from. In New Mexico, that number is more than one in four. Last year in APS alone, there were 3,750 children classified as homeless under the McKinney-Vento Act.

A hungry child is:

•Twice as likely to repeat a grade

Three times as likely to get suspended

Five times as likely to commit suicide

At Feed NM Kids, they are on a mission to end childhood hunger in New Mexico. In just over 2 years Feed NM Kids has collected and distributed over 56 tons of nutritious, non-perishable food to children throughout the APS school system.

