Providing transgender and gender non-conforming health care with Truman Health Services

Truman Health Services is an NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home which provides the highest level of care and innovative treatment options for New Mexicans living with HIV, requiring gender services or seeking pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). They offer a variety of treatment services utilizing a holistic approach towards supporting their patients’ medical, social, behavioral and mental health needs. Truman Health Services offers community engagement and support in education, outreach and testing services. Molly McClain and Amanda Stafford sat down and discussed more about the services they provide.

Their center specializes in the management of HIV. Primary care is proud to offer the following services:

HIV intervention

Physical symptom resolution

Other sexually transmitted infection screenings

Preventative care

Medication adherence

Event details

Transgender Day of Remembrance

Thursday, November 21, 2019

6 PM – 7:30 PM

Albuquerque Center for Spiritual Living

Like this: Like Loading...