Raise the roof with your gingerbread house

All week we’ve been working on a gingerbread house for the Gingerbread Enchantment contest. We’ve covered the foundation and the windows and doors. Today it’s all about the roof! Gingerbread Enchantment Chair Member Linda Lyle discusses more tips for your own gingerbread house.

You’re free to use whatever you like, but here are some ideas for your gingerbread house roof:

Fondant with edible spray

Cereal

Nuts

Gum

Chocolate candies

Some tips:

Use a bbq skewer and press into the fondant to create some roofing line details

Make sure the roof is not heavy!

For a chimney, which is completely optional:

Cinnamon gum

Candy rocks

Crushed Candy canes

The sky’s the limit to creating the perfect gingerbread house for your home!

Gingerbread Enchantment is a family-friendly event that raises funds for MOW’s LIFE (Low Income Food & Enrichment) program—those who are homebound, living in poverty and coping with severe medical illness. People who would otherwise go hungry without our support!

They are helping to end hunger and isolation in our community—one meal, one gingerbread house at a time.

Meals on Wheels (MOW) of Albuquerque was founded in 1972 serving 20 clients and delivering 9,400 meals. In 2018, MOW prepared and delivered more than 135,000 meals to over 500 clients throughout the Albuquerque Metro Area. MOW of Albuquerque is the only home-delivered meal program for those requiring a medically-tailored diet.

Event details

9th Annual Gingerbread Enchantment

Sid Cutter Building-Balloon Fiesta Park – 4900 Balloon Fiesta Pkwy NE Southern Entrance I-25 Exit 233 Alameda Road west to Balloon Museum Drive

Deadline for registration and entry fee: Saturday, December 14th, entry fee $25

Delivery of Entries:

Tuesday, December 17th – 10:00 am to 6:30 pm

*No entries will be accepted after 6:30 pm

Electronic Action Open- Citywide

Friday, December 20th

Public Viewing

Friday, December 20th

Saturday, December 21st

9:00 am to 3:00 pm

$5 entry fee, per person

VIP & Awards Evening Event:

Saturday, December 21 – 5:30pm – 7:30pm

By invitation only

Holiday Family Night Evening Event with Santa:

Saturday, December 21 – 6:30 pm 8:30 pm

$10 entry fee, 2 & under free

Limited Tickets – Purchase online

The auction will close at 8:00 pm

Gingerbread Pick Up

Sunday, December 22nd, 9 am to 12noon

Auction winners can pick up houses if did not take on Family Night.

