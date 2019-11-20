Thanksgiving at Village Inn

We are inching closer and closer to Thanksgiving which means many of us are going to dive into delicious treats, including pie. No one does pie better than Village Inn and Operations Director John Christopher stopped by the Living Kitchen to talk about their best pies and their Thanksgiving meal.

Don’t feel like cooking this Thanksgiving? Have a Thanksgiving meal at the Village Inn, available now until the end of the year. They stack the slow-roasted turkey on top of the stuffing and then top turkey and the mashed potatoes with turkey gravy and serve with cranberry sauce and a biscuit. They also include a free slice of pie with the Holiday Turkey Meal.

Holiday Turkey Meal includes:

Turkey

Mashed Potatoes

Turkey Gravy Stuffing

Cranberry Sauce

Biscuit

Slice of Pie

Want a special pie for Thanksgiving? You can click, call, or visit any of the restaurants throughout the city to have your pie reserved.

Village Inn has been service made from scratch pancakes for over 60 years. We serve “The Best Pies In America” because they win so many Blue Ribbons at the American Pie Council every year and they share them with you for Free On Wednesdays from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

