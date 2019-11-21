The holidays are just around the corner, and what way to start it with a classic tale. Albuquerque Little Theatre is proud to present Miracle on 34th Street. Actresses Maria Held, who plays Doris Walker, and Isabel “Izzy” Arenas, who plays Susan Walker, sat down and discussed the stage performance and what you can expect.

By chance, Kris Kringle, an old man in a retirement home, gets a job working as Santa for Macy’s. Kris unleashes waves of goodwill with Macy’s customers and the commercial world of New York City by referring parents to other stores to find exactly the toy their child has asked for. Seen as deluded and dangerous by Macy’s vocational counselor, who plots to have Kris shanghaied to Bellevue Psychiatric Hospital, Kris ends up in a court competency hearing. Especially at stake is one little girl’s belief in Santa Claus. Holiday magic perfect for the entire family!

Event details

Place: Albuquerque Little Theatre – 224 San Pasquale Ave SW ABQ, NM 87104

Dates: December 6th – 24th

Times:

Friday and Saturdays at 7:30 PM.

Sundays at 2 PM.

Saturday, December 14 at 2 PM (ASL Interpreted Performance. Please contact the Box Office for seating and more information. 505-242-4750 x2)

Thursday, December 19 at 7:30 PM

Monday, December 23 at 7:30 PM

Tuesday, December 24 at 1 PM

Tickets: Adults $23, Seniors (65+) $21, Students (13-University) $19, Children (12 & Under) $15

Like this: Like Loading...