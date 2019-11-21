Enjoy some red chile cheese enchiladas at Tomasita’s

Tomasita’s originated in Santa Fe and has a deep-rooted history in New Mexico. They have been serving classic style New Mexican cuisine for over 40 years with recipes handed down over many generations. Owner George Gundrey stopped by the New Mexico Living Set to show made-from-scratch red chile cheese enchiladas.

Ingredients

Whole red chile sun-dried pods

Garlic

Sale

Flour

Olive Oil

Corn tortillas

Cheese

Onions

Egg

Recipe: Clean red chile pods (pull of stems, dump out seeds). Rinse chile 4 times. Soak for 4 hours. Blend pods with a little water into a paste (You can not freeze this paste for later use if you want to make a big batch), Put red chile paste into a pot to boil. Add water to make it the consistency you want Add salt and garlic. Boil for 20 minutes Make a roux: – heat up olive oil in a pan – add flour and stir constantly until it is golden brown but not burned. Add roux to chile. Stir well. Boil for 1 minute. To make the enchiladas, add the corn tortillas, cheese, onions, and the egg.

Like this: Like Loading...