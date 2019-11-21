New Mexico Philharmonic highlights upcoming event

They are a staple here in the Duke City. The New Mexico Philarmonic Orchestra has been around for decades. Performing over 30 concerts each season in the Albuquerque metro area, and they have something very special playing for you this Saturday. Music Director Roberto Minczuk discussed more on this special performance.

Elf-King Oberon comes to the rescue in Weber’s magical Overture to Oberon. There’s more magic ahead, as the NMPhil welcomes the 2018 Quadrennial International Violin Competition of Indianapolis First-Prize Winner, Richard Lin, as soloist in Mendelssohn’s shimmering Violin Concerto. Finally, Brahms’s surprising Symphony No. 4 transforms Renaissance and Baroque beauty into sonic splendor.

Event details

Saturday, November 23, 2019 – 6 PM

Popejoy Hall

203 Cornell Dr. NE

Albuquerque, NM 87106

Roberto Minczuk Music Director

Richard Lin Violin

Weber Overture to Oberon

Mendelssohn Violin Concerto

Brahms Symphony No. 4

Like this: Like Loading...