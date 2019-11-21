New Mexico Philharmonic highlights upcoming event

They are a staple here in the Duke City. The New Mexico Philarmonic Orchestra has been around for decades. Performing over 30 concerts each season in the Albuquerque metro area, and they have something very special playing for you this Saturday. Music Director Roberto Minczuk discussed more on this special performance.
Elf-King Oberon comes to the rescue in Weber’s magical Overture to Oberon. There’s more magic ahead, as the NMPhil welcomes the 2018 Quadrennial International Violin Competition of Indianapolis First-Prize Winner, Richard Lin, as soloist in Mendelssohn’s shimmering Violin Concerto. Finally, Brahms’s surprising Symphony No. 4 transforms Renaissance and Baroque beauty into sonic splendor.
Event details
Saturday, November 23, 2019 – 6 PM
Popejoy Hall
203 Cornell Dr. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87106
Roberto Minczuk Music Director
Richard Lin Violin
Weber Overture to Oberon
Mendelssohn Violin Concerto
Brahms Symphony No. 4
