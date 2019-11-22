Eat smarter this Thanksgiving with Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer

A study found that eating an unusually heavy and rich meal may quadruple an individual’s risk of having a heart attack, provided they already have other risk factors like high blood pressure and cholesterol. Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer discussed ways to control heart disease and balance blood sugars during Thanksgiving that many individuals overlook!
Thanksgiving Health Concerns
- Heart Failure
- Diabetic Issues
- Thanksgiving Fun Time Injuries
- Long Distant Driving
- Food Stuck in the Esophagus
Foods that Balance Blood Sugars and Help Heart Disease
- Omega 3 Fatty Fish
- Turkey
- Sweet Potatoes
- Green Beans
- Cranberries
- Brussels Sprouts
- Wild Rice
