Holiday Events in the Duke City

The holidays are just around the corner and are you looking for something to do with the family? Don’t worry, your Local Guide has you covered.

Event details

November 28th, 9 AM

Albuquerque Thanksgiving Day 5k Turkey Trot at Kit Carson Park

The Albuquerque Thanksgiving Day 5K run/walk starts and finishes at Kit Carson Park in Albuquerque, NM. The paved route, along the historic Tingley Beach and beautiful Bosque Trail, is flat and fast. This holiday run/walk is a highly anticipated local tradition celebrating family, health, and the spirit of Thanksgiving. Donations of non-perishable food or cash will be collected at packet pick up and on race day for the Salvation Army.

November 30 – December 30

River of Lights

ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden

6 PM – 9:30 PM

Closed Dec. 24th & 25th

Enjoy the magic of millions of twinkling lights and nearly 600 dazzling holiday displays at New Mexico’s largest walk-through light show!

November 30 – December 8

The Nutcracker

Popejoy Hall

7 PM – 9 PM

Kick-off your holiday season with New Mexico’s largest, most lavish production of the timeless tale of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince presented by the professionals of the New Mexico Ballet Company, directed by Evelyn Cisneros-Legate and the New Mexico Philharmonic, conducted by David Felberg. Come experience the magic of the Nutcracker Ballet!

November 30

Winterfest at Civic Plaza

3 PM – 7 PM

This a free event to start off the holiday season on Civic Plaza! There are lots of great local vendors for all your Christmas shopping needs! Santa Claus will be making a stop for kids to talk to! It is also the grand opening of the Holiday Ice Qube Skating Rink Season! Skating is free; skate rentals are $3. There will be comfort food, lots of holiday treats, hot cocoa, eggnog, and adult libations to warm you up! And all of the Civic Plaza Christmas decorations will be up. Don’t miss this new family-friendly holiday tradition on Civic Plaza!

December 7

Twinkle Light Parade

It’s time for Albuquerque’s most dazzling celebration. This free, family-friendly holiday event brings the sparkle to a mile-long stretch of Central Ave. Look both ways for glimmer, dancing elves and, of course, Jolly Ol’ St. Nick. The Twinkle Light Parade will roll west on Central Ave. through Historic Nob Hill from Washington St. to Girard Blvd. Central Ave. will be closed to traffic beginning at 2 p.m. to prepare for the parade. Plan to arrive early, shop, then grab your spot to view the Twinkle Light Parade as it will dazzle thousands of spectators.

December 14

Kwanzaa Workshop: Make & Take Kinara

New Mexico Humanities Council

12 PM – 2 PM

Just in time to celebrate this unique holiday, learn the meaning of Kwanzaa and its principles: Umoja/Unity, Kujichagulia/Self-determination, Ujima/Collective work and responsibility, Ujamaa/Cooperative economics, Nia/Purpose, Kuumba/Creativity, and Imani/Faith. This interactive community event will prepare each participant to create their own observance.

December 22

Chanukah on the Plaza

Santa Fe Plaza, NM

3:30 PM

Giant Menorah lighting with Mayor Alan Webber! On the Santa Fe Historic Plaza!

December 24

Luminaria Tour

Tour times: 5:30 PM, 5:50 PM, 6:10 PM, 6:45 PM, 7:05 PM, and 7:25 PM.

Enjoy an annual New Mexican Christmas Eve tradition without worrying about driving, parking, and traffic. Let ABQ RIDE take you through beautiful neighborhoods filled with luminarias and Christmas lights in Old Town, the Albuquerque Country Club and other hot spots dressed for the Holidays. The tour, originating from the Downtown Convention Center, lasts about 45 minutes.

December 29

The Chanukah Night Glow at Balloon Fiesta Park

4:30 PM – 5:45 PM

The world’s only menorah made from hot air balloons! Enjoy latkes and drinks, dreidels, gelt and entertainment for children.

