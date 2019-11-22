Muppets, pies, and birds, ABQtoDO highlighting fun weekend events

ABQtoDO stopped by to highlight some of the fun events happening this weekend in the Duke City.

The Jim Henson Exhibition: The exhibit explores Jim Henson’s groundbreaking work for film and television and his transformative impact on popular culture. This comprehensive exhibit reveals how Henson and his team brought to life the beloved worlds of The Muppet Show, Sesame Street, Fraggle Rock, The Dark Crystal, Labyrinth, and much more. Enjoy live music, reduced price admission and hands-on workshops

Saturday, November 23rd – 9 AM – 2:30 PM

WAITRESS: Inspired by the beloved film, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town. A baking contest and the town’s new doctor may offer her a fresh start, but Jenna must summon the strength to rebuild her own life. Don’t miss this uplifting celebration of friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Thu, Dec 12, 2019 7:30 pm

Fri, Dec 13, 2019 7:30 pm

Sat, Dec 14, 2019 2:00 pm

Sat, Dec 14, 2019 8:00 pm

Sun, Dec 15, 2019 1:00 pm

Sun, Dec 15, 2019 6:30 pm

Bernalillo County: Fall Family Fun Days are wrapping up at Bechechi. For the month of November grab a pair of binoculars and watch as cranes, crows, and geese fly overhead. Explore the reasons for migration in a simple game, and build your own flying creature.

Sundays at Bechechi

