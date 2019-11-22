The big gingerbread house reveal with Gingerbread Enchantment

All week long Gingerbread Enchantment Chair Member Linda Lyle has been providing tips and tricks for your gingerbread home this holiday season. Today is the big reveal of the finished product of our gingerbread house!

Gingerbread Enchantment is a family-friendly event that raises funds for MOW’s LIFE (Low Income Food & Enrichment) program—those who are homebound, living in poverty and coping with severe medical illness. People who would otherwise go hungry without our support!

They are helping to end hunger and isolation in our community—one meal, one gingerbread house at a time.

Meals on Wheels (MOW) of Albuquerque was founded in 1972 serving 20 clients and delivering 9,400 meals. In 2018, MOW prepared and delivered more than 135,000 meals to over 500 clients throughout the Albuquerque Metro Area. MOW of Albuquerque is the only home-delivered meal program for those requiring a medically-tailored diet.

Event details

9th Annual Gingerbread Enchantment

Sid Cutter Building-Balloon Fiesta Park – 4900 Balloon Fiesta Pkwy NE Southern Entrance I-25 Exit 233 Alameda Road west to Balloon Museum Drive

Deadline for registration and entry fee: Saturday, December 14th, entry fee $25

Delivery of Entries:

Tuesday, December 17th – 10:00 am to 6:30 pm

*No entries will be accepted after 6:30 pm

Electronic Action Open- Citywide

Friday, December 20th

Public Viewing

Friday, December 20th

Saturday, December 21st

9:00 am to 3:00 pm

$5 entry fee, per person

VIP & Awards Evening Event:

Saturday, December 21 – 5:30pm – 7:30pm

By invitation only

Holiday Family Night Evening Event with Santa:

Saturday, December 21 – 6:30 pm 8:30 pm

$10 entry fee, 2 & under free

Limited Tickets – Purchase online

The auction will close at 8:00 pm

Gingerbread Pick Up

Sunday, December 22nd, 9 am to 12noon

Auction winners can pick up houses if did not take on Family Night.

