Shop local at 11 Holiday Markets & Pop-Ups around Albuquerque

If you’re looking to shop local this holiday season, here’s a list of Albuquerque arts and crafts vendors, and holiday markets to visit.

New Mexico Artisan Market

The three-day New Mexico Artisan Market will highlight over 150 local artisans and artisanal makers. The market will take place Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 at Hotel Albuquerque. General admission is $15, click here for ticket information.

Local vendors and food trucks will be at Civic Plaza on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Santa Claus will be making a stop for the kids and the Holiday Ice Cude Skating Rink will open. Skating is free while skate rentals are $3.

The ABQ Collective will have over 15 local vendors at their shop on Saturday, November 30. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. people can shop for holiday gifts.

Shop local at Los Ranchos Indoor Holiday Market. For two days, local vendors will be selling woodwork, glass mosaics, jewelry, stuffed animals, wearable art, paintings, photography, herbal remedies, ceramics, upcycled and vintage furniture, artisanal soaps & bath bombs, metalwork, folk art and fiber arts. The free event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1 at the Los Ranchos Art Market, which is located at 6718 Rio Grande Blvd NW in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque

Support local restaurants and local businesses throughout Nob Hill on Thursday, Dec. 5. Also, entrepreneurial teens will be hosting the 2nd Annual Youth Artisan Market from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The tree lighting in Nob Hill Business Center horseshoe will also take place at 6 p.m.

Shop local during the Old Town Shop & Stroll. On Dec. 6 there will be live entertainment and the lighting of the Old Town Christmas tree. There will also be discounts and specials offered during the event throughout Old Town.

Thirty artisans and vendors will be set up at the Heidi’s Holiday Market, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be at the Jam Factory, located at 3427 Vassar Dr. NE in Albuquerque.

New Mexico artists are keeping the state’s authentic 400-year-old traditions and innovative Spanish Colonial style artwork alive at the Winter Spanish Market. The event is on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. The event costs $6 per person or $10 for two people. Children 12 and under are free.

The Holiday Market will be on Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rail Yards near Second Street and Avenida Cesar Chavez. There will be nearly 200 vendors selling food and quality handmade crafts at the market.

Every second Saturday of the month, vendors and artists sell items at Humble Coffee in downtown Albuquerque. The pop-up event is Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Moonstone Pop-Up

Sister Bar will be hosting a Moonstone Pop-Up which will feature a variety of local vendors and artisans. The event is on Sunday, Dec. 15 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sister Bar is located at 407 Central Ave NW, Albuquerque.

