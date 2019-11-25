Orangetheory is offering their Black Friday special

Trying a new workout can be scary. But from the moment you walk into an Orangetheory studio, you’ll feel at ease. After all, orange is the happiest color. Owner Lorraine Higgins, Regional Fitness Manager Bobby Montoya, and Fitness Ambassador Lillian Tussui all sat down to discuss more on the program, why you should join, and a great special available just for Black Friday.

Orangetheory is a boutique fitness studio that offers group personal training for all fitness levels. You set the pace. Whether you want to walk, jog, run, or bike, this hour is for you. The classes are science-backed, technology tracked and coach inspired. They offer proven fitness results that give their clients more life outside of the studio.

Orangetheory is having an amazing Black Friday special. If you join between November 25th through the 30th, you will receive the first month for free.

Like this: Like Loading...