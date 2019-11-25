Ron Bell Injury Lawyers want you to stay safe this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a couple of days away, which means people are going to be traveling all over the country to see family and friends. Ron Bell Injury Lawyers wants to make sure everyone stays safe out on the roads. This year they’re sponsoring Take a Ride on Us again for Thanksgiving.

From November 27th – December 1st, you can “Take a Ride on Us” by using the code ABQTURKEY19 to get $10 credit to an Uber ride to get you home safely. This code is available to the first 2,000 people who sign up.

Ron Bell’s New Mexico personal injury lawyers practice personal injury law – Primarily focusing on injuries suffered in auto accidents. They take great pride in providing their clients with the best service they can, utilizing their team of professionals to obtain the maximum results possible for their cases. Let their decades of experience get you the results your family needs.

