Travel to a galaxy far, far away with ‘A Very Star Wars Christmas: A Musical Parody’

From a galaxy far, far away, to the stages in Albuquerque, the Cardboard Playhouse Theatre Company is proud to present A Very Star Wars Christmas: A Musical Parody. Of course, if you love Star Wars, then this play is a must-see. Stage Manager/Company Director Carissa Mitchell and Actor Zaela Gable-Lairsey, who plays Darth Vader, discussed more about the play and where you can catch the show.

When Darth Vader complains about the overwhelming materialism that he sees amongst everyone during the “Forcemas Season”, Queen Amadela suggests that he become director of the school Forcemas pageant.

Darth Vader accepts, but it proves to be a frustrating struggle. When an attempt to restore the proper spirit with a forlorn little Endorean Forcemas tree fails, he needs Yoda’s help to learn the real meaning of Forcemas.

There will be entertainment on and off stage as members of the 501st Legion will be on hand to take photos and interact with theatergoers. Both kids and kids-at-heart are sure to catch the spirit at this super festive, very musical salute to iconic pop-culture themes that have spanned decades!

Only 2 shows December 6th and 7th, so get your tickets now for A Very Star Wars Christmas: A Musical Parody at the KiMo Theatre.

Event details:

Friday, December 6th at 7 PM

Saturday, December 7th at 2 PM

