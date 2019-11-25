Truman Health Services holding a vigil for World Aids Day

Truman Health Services is an NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home which provides the highest level of care and innovative treatment options for New Mexicans living with HIV, requiring gender services or seeking pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). They offer a variety of treatment services utilizing a holistic approach towards supporting their patients’ medical, social, behavioral and mental health needs. Truman Health Services offers community engagement and support in education, outreach and testing services.

Join Truman Health Services for the 2019 World AIDS Day Candlelight Vigil at the Old Town Gazebo. There, you will light a candle in remembrance to the loved ones lost and stand in solidarity against HIV/AIDS.

Event details:

Thursday, December 5, 7 PM – 8 PM

Old Town Plaza, Albuquerque, MM

